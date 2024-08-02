Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys Shares of 7,390 Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 0.10% of Alico as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALCO. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Alico in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alico by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after buying an additional 58,428 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Alico by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. LDR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alico by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Alico by 80.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the period. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Alico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

NASDAQ ALCO opened at $29.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.51. Alico, Inc. has a one year low of $23.22 and a one year high of $31.00. The company has a market capitalization of $222.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $18.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.60 million. Alico had a net margin of 99.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. Equities analysts forecast that Alico, Inc. will post -5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Alico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.81%.

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruit for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets, including activities related to the purchase and resale of fruit and value-added services, which include contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus.

