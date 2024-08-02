Quadrature Capital Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Quadrature Capital Ltd reduced its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 85.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,390 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Rollins were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the fourth quarter valued at about $256,862,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Rollins during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,075,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 217.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,468,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,668 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter worth about $47,089,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Rollins by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,688,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,744,000 after buying an additional 855,882 shares during the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Rollins

In other Rollins news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $566,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,625,271.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $566,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,625,271.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 3,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $158,222.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,310,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rollins presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

Rollins Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $47.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 53.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.70. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.19 and a 1 year high of $50.87.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The business had revenue of $891.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.02 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.42%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Stories

