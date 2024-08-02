Quadrature Capital Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT)

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 0.14% of Red Violet worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Red Violet by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 571,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,181,000 after buying an additional 16,933 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Violet during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,376,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Violet during the first quarter valued at approximately $978,000. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Red Violet by 58.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 663,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,978,000 after purchasing an additional 245,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Red Violet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,113,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,197,000 after purchasing an additional 9,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

Red Violet stock opened at $25.76 on Thursday. Red Violet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.56 and a 12-month high of $26.65. The company has a market capitalization of $353.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.35.

Red Violet ( NASDAQ:RDVT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $17.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 million. Red Violet had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 23.14%. Analysts forecast that Red Violet, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in proprietary technologies and applying analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, fraud detection and prevention, customer acquisition, and regulatory compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, as well as helps professionals to identify and mitigate risk.

