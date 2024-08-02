Quadrature Capital Ltd Grows Stock Position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) by 120.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,858 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HCSG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,629,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,488,000 after acquiring an additional 167,779 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,120,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,734,000 after purchasing an additional 12,050 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,599,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,592,000 after purchasing an additional 111,625 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,312,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,379,000 after purchasing an additional 20,392 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2,692.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 979,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,178,000 after buying an additional 944,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Services Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $11.43 on Thursday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $13.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.80 and a 200 day moving average of $11.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $426.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.94 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Featured Stories

