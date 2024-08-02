Quadrature Capital Ltd Grows Stock Position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,247 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,753 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PBI. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 16,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 125,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Pitney Bowes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PBI opened at $6.59 on Thursday. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $7.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.82.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.00 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 11.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pitney Bowes Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

