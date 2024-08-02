Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $229,000 Stock Position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,467 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Adero Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC raised its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 15,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PDM opened at $8.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $8.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.01.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust ( NYSE:PDM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.61). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $144.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.41 million. As a group, analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -81.97%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

