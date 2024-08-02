Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $250,000 Stake in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Quadrature Capital Ltd reduced its holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 75.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,854 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,579,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,402,000 after acquiring an additional 176,709 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,965,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 125.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 116,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,126,000 after buying an additional 64,746 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,946,000 after buying an additional 33,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ALLETE in the first quarter valued at $1,703,000. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on ALE shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ALLETE in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ALLETE from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ALLETE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

ALLETE Trading Down 0.7 %

ALE stock opened at $64.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.65. ALLETE, Inc. has a one year low of $49.29 and a one year high of $65.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $403.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.26 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 7.21%.

ALLETE Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.7005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.79%.

ALLETE Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

