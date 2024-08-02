Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $253,000 Position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Free Report) by 45.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,281 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Stewart Information Services during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stewart Information Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Stewart Information Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stewart Information Services during the first quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on STC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Stewart Information Services from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Stewart Information Services in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Stewart Information Services from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

Stewart Information Services Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE STC opened at $68.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Stewart Information Services Co. has a twelve month low of $38.40 and a twelve month high of $74.46. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.26 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.82 and its 200 day moving average is $62.90.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $602.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.00 million. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stewart Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

About Stewart Information Services

(Free Report)

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.