Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $288,000 Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lowered its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 76.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,169 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Ingredion by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Ingredion by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Ingredion by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Ingredion by 29,200.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of INGR stock opened at $124.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $89.54 and a one year high of $125.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.08. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 8.45%. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.11, for a total value of $282,171.59. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,848 shares in the company, valued at $3,436,085.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO James D. Gray sold 8,490 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total value of $1,033,572.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,833 shares in the company, valued at $5,214,489.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.11, for a total value of $282,171.59. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,436,085.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,359 shares of company stock worth $4,515,644 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INGR shares. StockNews.com raised Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ingredion from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.17.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

