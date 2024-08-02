Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $291,000 Stock Holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Quadrature Capital Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 78.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 204.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 229.3% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 15,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,709,000 after purchasing an additional 10,483 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 220.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 175.4% during the first quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 174.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $917.00 price target on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $844.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $734.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $612.28. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52-week low of $467.62 and a 52-week high of $852.22. The firm has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 44.92 and a beta of 1.63.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.39. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 65.74%. The business had revenue of $174.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 21.2 EPS for the current year.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $10.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.88%.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

Featured Stories

