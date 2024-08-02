Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $359,000 Stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 74.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,585 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Cactus were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Cactus in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cactus by 221,300.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cactus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Cactus by 251.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Cactus alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WHD. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cactus from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cactus from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Cactus from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cactus in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Cactus from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cactus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Cactus Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Cactus stock opened at $63.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.24. Cactus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.58 and a 52 week high of $64.21.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $274.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.70 million. Cactus had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cactus

In other news, EVP William D. Marsh sold 2,059 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $105,070.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,852 shares in the company, valued at $94,507.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cactus news, EVP William D. Marsh sold 2,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $105,070.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,507.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Joel Bender sold 358,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $18,317,203.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 156,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,001,544.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 602,059 shares of company stock worth $30,948,949. Company insiders own 17.72% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.