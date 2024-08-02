Quadrature Capital Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD)

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Free Report) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Riskified were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Riskified by 2,522.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,543 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Riskified in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Riskified by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 7,609 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Riskified by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 35,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 7,938 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Riskified in the first quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RSKD opened at $6.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.25 and a 200 day moving average of $5.45. Riskified Ltd. has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $6.64.

Riskified ( NYSE:RSKD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $76.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.40 million. Analysts anticipate that Riskified Ltd. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RSKD. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Riskified from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Riskified from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Riskified from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Riskified from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (up previously from $7.50) on shares of Riskified in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Riskified currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

