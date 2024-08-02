Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $223,000 in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cliffwater LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the first quarter valued at about $47,035,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,973,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $646,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSDL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group cut Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.58.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of MSDL stock opened at $20.39 on Friday. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a fifty-two week low of $19.05 and a fifty-two week high of $24.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.38. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.58.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending had a net margin of 62.34% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $99.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.65 million. Research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley Direct Lending will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.81%. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.52%.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Company Profile

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

