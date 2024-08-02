Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $250,000 in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 33,453 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IMMR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Immersion by 288.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Immersion in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Immersion by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,194 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immersion during the first quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immersion in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO J Michael Dodson sold 4,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $52,833.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,166.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IMMR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Immersion in a research note on Monday, July 1st.

Shares of IMMR opened at $12.07 on Friday. Immersion Co. has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $13.94. The firm has a market cap of $384.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.71 and a 200-day moving average of $8.55.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Immersion had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 62.74%. The company had revenue of $43.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Immersion Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Immersion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.14%.

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, design, development, and licensing of haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

