Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $251,000 in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of United Fire Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Fire Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Fire Group by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 363,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,315,000 after buying an additional 27,213 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in United Fire Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 158,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 12,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. 62.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of United Fire Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Fire Group news, Director Christopher R. Drahozal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $52,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 449,363 shares in the company, valued at $9,463,584.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Fire Group Stock Down 2.4 %

United Fire Group stock opened at $21.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.15. The company has a market cap of $553.31 million, a PE ratio of -31.70 and a beta of 0.38. United Fire Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.41 and a twelve month high of $25.55.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Fire Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. United Fire Group’s payout ratio is presently -92.75%.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and reinsurance coverage for property and casualty insurance. Its commercial lines include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, fidelity and surety coverage, and other insurance products; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners, as well as provides assumed reinsurance products.

