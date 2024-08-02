Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $307,000 in COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDP. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in COPT Defense Properties in the 1st quarter worth $407,496,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of COPT Defense Properties in the first quarter valued at about $90,045,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of COPT Defense Properties in the first quarter valued at about $43,731,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of COPT Defense Properties in the first quarter valued at about $21,211,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of COPT Defense Properties in the first quarter valued at about $19,459,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CDP. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.71.

COPT Defense Properties Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:CDP opened at $28.97 on Thursday. COPT Defense Properties has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $29.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.51.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $187.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.11 million. COPT Defense Properties had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 15.75%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPT Defense Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -109.26%.

COPT Defense Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements.

Further Reading

