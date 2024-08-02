Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $335,000 in OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 19,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 9.9% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 125,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 11,332 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media in the 1st quarter worth $787,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 216.1% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 479,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,046,000 after purchasing an additional 327,584 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 17.7% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen started coverage on OUTFRONT Media in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, OUTFRONT Media currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

OUTFRONT Media Stock Up 0.7 %

OUT opened at $16.22 on Thursday. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.18 and a 1-year high of $17.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -6.10, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.92.

OUTFRONT Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

