Quadrature Capital Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Centerspace (NYSE:CSR)

Quadrature Capital Ltd cut its holdings in Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Free Report) by 36.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,804 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Centerspace were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Centerspace in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Centerspace by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centerspace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centerspace during the first quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Centerspace by 4.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSR. Raymond James upgraded shares of Centerspace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Centerspace from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Centerspace from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Centerspace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.86.

Centerspace Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Centerspace stock opened at $69.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.58. Centerspace has a one year low of $46.74 and a one year high of $71.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($1.39). The firm had revenue of $65.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.90 million. Centerspace had a negative net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Centerspace will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Centerspace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -375.00%.

Centerspace Profile

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

