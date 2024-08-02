Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New $207,000 Investment in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCB. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in Coastal Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,329,000. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coastal Financial during the first quarter valued at $1,488,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coastal Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $714,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Coastal Financial by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 577,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,800,000 after acquiring an additional 9,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Coastal Financial by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Hovde Group raised their price objective on Coastal Financial from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Coastal Financial to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of CCB opened at $51.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.16. The company has a market capitalization of $691.26 million, a P/E ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.25. Coastal Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.67 and a fifty-two week high of $53.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $167.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.30 million. Research analysts predict that Coastal Financial Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Joel G. Edwards sold 1,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $45,961.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,602.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.82% of the company’s stock.

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

