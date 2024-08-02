Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New $213,000 Investment in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,366 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HAFC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Hanmi Financial by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Hanmi Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Hanmi Financial by 291.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Hanmi Financial by 10.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 17,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HAFC shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on Hanmi Financial from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Hanmi Financial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $18.50) on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

HAFC opened at $19.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.17. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $13.87 and a 1-year high of $20.92. The stock has a market cap of $589.57 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $106.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.07 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 9.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

