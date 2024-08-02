Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 41,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MQ. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Marqeta by 17,340.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 7,852.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 9,973 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Marqeta during the first quarter valued at $65,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Marqeta during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in Marqeta in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. 78.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MQ opened at $5.13 on Friday. Marqeta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $7.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.36 and its 200 day moving average is $5.73.

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $117.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.05 million. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 32.98% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. Marqeta’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marqeta, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martha Cummings sold 40,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $220,118.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $103,930. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

MQ has been the subject of several research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Marqeta from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Marqeta from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Marqeta from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.13.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

