Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 45,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in Monroe Capital by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 19,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 40.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 33,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 9,802 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 134.5% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 27,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 15,902 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Monroe Capital by 10.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 40,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Monroe Capital by 3.5% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period.

Get Monroe Capital alerts:

Monroe Capital Trading Down 0.6 %

Monroe Capital stock opened at $7.75 on Thursday. Monroe Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $8.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Monroe Capital Announces Dividend

Monroe Capital ( NASDAQ:MRCC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $15.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.26 million. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 0.33%. Equities research analysts predict that Monroe Capital Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.90%. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is currently 10,010.01%.

Monroe Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.