Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NSA. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,563,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,025,000 after buying an additional 1,108,176 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,309,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,789,000 after buying an additional 950,171 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,353,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,134,000 after buying an additional 41,193 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,266,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,541,000 after buying an additional 7,096 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,060,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,970,000 after buying an additional 181,644 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust Price Performance

NSA opened at $42.82 on Friday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $27.86 and a 12-month high of $46.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 22.07%. The company had revenue of $196.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 117.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on NSA shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.44.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NSA

Insider Activity at National Storage Affiliates Trust

In related news, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger acquired 18,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.74 per share, with a total value of $694,604.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,155 shares in the company, valued at $4,308,209.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

(Free Report)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.