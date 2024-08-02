Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 17,115 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.25% of Silicom at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Silicom by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 61,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 8,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Silicom alerts:

Silicom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SILC opened at $12.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.53 and its 200-day moving average is $15.79. Silicom Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $28.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Silicom ( NASDAQ:SILC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $14.50 million for the quarter. Silicom had a negative return on equity of 9.92% and a negative net margin of 19.62%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Silicom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Silicom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SILC

Silicom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for servers, server-based systems, and communications devices. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and field programmable gate array-based cards.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SILC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.