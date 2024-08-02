Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases New Shares in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,214 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at $75,489,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,668,438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $346,614,000 after acquiring an additional 948,659 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,656,221 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,376,000 after acquiring an additional 761,250 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,213,630 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $79,359,000 after acquiring an additional 670,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,147,545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $973,239,000 after acquiring an additional 331,401 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner Trading Up 8.8 %

NYSE BWA opened at $35.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.45. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $46.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on BWA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BWA

About BorgWarner

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.