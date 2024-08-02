Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases Shares of 3,367 Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 342.9% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 775 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NTRS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Northern Trust from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $1,045,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,809.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northern Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $88.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.56. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $62.44 and a 12-month high of $92.46.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.03. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 66.23%.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

