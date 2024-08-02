Quadrature Capital Ltd Raises Holdings in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Employers were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EIG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Employers by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,154,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,278,000 after buying an additional 16,997 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Employers by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,089,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,339,000 after buying an additional 27,320 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Employers by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 798,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,259,000 after buying an additional 295,983 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Employers by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 424,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,712,000 after buying an additional 26,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Employers by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 290,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,455,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Employers alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ann Marie Smith sold 1,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $72,782.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,133.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Employers Price Performance

Employers Profile

Shares of NYSE:EIG opened at $48.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.04 and its 200 day moving average is $43.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.24. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.65 and a 1 year high of $48.50.

(Free Report)

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.