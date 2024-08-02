Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 1,675 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lessened its position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 50.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,625 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in ITT were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITT. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ITT by 788.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in ITT in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ITT in the first quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

ITT stock opened at $139.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.73. ITT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.94 and a fifty-two week high of $149.65.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. ITT had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The company had revenue of $910.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.319 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.10%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ITT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of ITT from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ITT from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.88.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

