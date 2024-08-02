Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 17,447 Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Quadrature Capital Ltd reduced its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 38.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,447 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 671.7% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 57.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABR. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $13.25 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.30.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of ABR stock opened at $13.52 on Thursday. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $11.77 and a one year high of $17.34. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.85 and a 200-day moving average of $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 36.63 and a quick ratio of 36.63.

Arbor Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.72%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.83%.

Arbor Realty Trust Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

