Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 17,721 Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Quadrature Capital Ltd trimmed its stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report) by 55.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 17,721 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Autohome were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATHM. M&G Plc bought a new position in Autohome in the first quarter worth about $77,760,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Autohome by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,661,948 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $158,874,000 after buying an additional 2,165,574 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Autohome during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,487,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Autohome during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,182,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Autohome by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 870,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,423,000 after acquiring an additional 160,945 shares in the last quarter. 63.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on ATHM shares. Benchmark lowered Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Autohome in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Autohome Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE ATHM opened at $24.91 on Thursday. Autohome Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.81 and a 12-month high of $33.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.55.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The information services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Autohome had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 25.69%. The company had revenue of $222.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.23 million. On average, research analysts expect that Autohome Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Autohome Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Autohome’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

Further Reading

