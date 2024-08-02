Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 30,037 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 84.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,037 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Evergy were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 19,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Evergy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 37,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Evergy by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Evergy by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Evergy by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $58.00 on Thursday. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $60.50. The stock has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.89 and its 200-day moving average is $52.47.

Evergy Announces Dividend

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.07). Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.6425 dividend. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EVRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Evergy from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Evergy in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.83.

About Evergy

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

