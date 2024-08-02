Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 40,702 Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP)

Quadrature Capital Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Free Report) by 73.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,567 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 40,702 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRP. Mill Road Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,885,765 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,381,000 after purchasing an additional 243,761 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 189.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,373,991 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,882,000 after buying an additional 899,322 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 1.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,036,263 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,083,000 after buying an additional 17,474 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 4.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 546,876 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,488,000 after acquiring an additional 25,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 16.8% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 286,128 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 41,134 shares during the period. 25.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Friday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimbell Royalty Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimbell Royalty Partners

In other news, Director Brett G. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 249,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,975.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Stock Down 2.9 %

Kimbell Royalty Partners stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.13. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $17.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.61 and its 200 day moving average is $15.96. The company has a quick ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.15). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $87.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 326.67%.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

