Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 50,451 Shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lessened its holdings in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Free Report) by 42.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 50,451 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Gerdau by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 7,612 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Gerdau by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares during the period. BayBridge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the 4th quarter worth $330,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 454,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 133,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 186,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GGB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.17 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America raised Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th.

Gerdau Stock Performance

NYSE:GGB opened at $3.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Gerdau S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $5.13.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Gerdau had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Gerdau S.A. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gerdau Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. This is a positive change from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.43%.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It also provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

