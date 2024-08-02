Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 6,072 Shares of J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL)

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its stake in J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Free Report) by 44.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,072 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in J.Jill were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in J.Jill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J.Jill in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of J.Jill during the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in J.Jill during the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in J.Jill in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. 40.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J.Jill Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JILL opened at $36.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $391.84 million, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.82. J.Jill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.49 and a 1-year high of $40.61.

J.Jill Dividend Announcement

J.Jill ( NYSE:JILL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. J.Jill had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 136.44%. The company had revenue of $161.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that J.Jill, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. J.Jill’s payout ratio is presently 8.36%.

Insider Activity

In other J.Jill news, CEO Claire Spofford sold 13,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $483,886.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,509,364.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Claire Spofford sold 13,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $483,886.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,471 shares in the company, valued at $6,509,364.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Investors Ltd. Towerbrook sold 1,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $40,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,021,444 shares in the company, valued at $124,664,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,324,842 shares of company stock valued at $41,167,103 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JILL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research started coverage on J.Jill in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on J.Jill from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on J.Jill in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, J.Jill currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

J.Jill Company Profile

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs. J.Jill, Inc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

