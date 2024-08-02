Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 8,055 Shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its position in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Free Report) by 58.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,055 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Oppenheimer worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Oppenheimer by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 284,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,373,000 after acquiring an additional 12,525 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Oppenheimer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,293,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oppenheimer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Finally, Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Oppenheimer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. 32.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Oppenheimer

In related news, insider Dennis P. Mcnamara sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total value of $307,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,521.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Oppenheimer news, Director Evan Behrens sold 4,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.65, for a total value of $180,056.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,875 shares in the company, valued at $212,793.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis P. Mcnamara sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total value of $307,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,521.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oppenheimer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Oppenheimer Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE OPY opened at $50.38 on Friday. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.82 and a twelve month high of $58.35. The stock has a market cap of $520.43 million, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $330.59 million during the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 4.70%.

Oppenheimer Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer’s dividend payout ratio is 16.17%.

Oppenheimer Profile

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company provides brokerage services covering corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

