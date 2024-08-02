Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes $247,000 Position in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in First Business Financial Services by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in First Business Financial Services by 7.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 41,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Investment Management raised its stake in First Business Financial Services by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 52,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of First Business Financial Services in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on First Business Financial Services from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday.

First Business Financial Services Price Performance

First Business Financial Services stock opened at $43.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $362.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.83. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.35 and a 1 year high of $47.23.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.14. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $65.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

First Business Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Business Financial Services

In other news, Director William Kent Lorenz sold 1,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total transaction of $46,415.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,440.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Business Financial Services Profile

(Free Report)

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals in Wisconsin, Kansas, and Missouri.

See Also

