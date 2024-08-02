Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes $278,000 Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,890,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 307.2% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 706,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,777,000 after purchasing an additional 533,019 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,072,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 460,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,619,000 after acquiring an additional 187,438 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 653,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,406,000 after acquiring an additional 153,946 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRUS stock opened at $121.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.94. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.02 and a twelve month high of $142.83.

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.48. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $371.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 11,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total transaction of $1,413,148.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,262. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $115,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,332 shares in the company, valued at $2,239,612.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott Thomas sold 11,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total transaction of $1,413,148.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,262. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,706 shares of company stock valued at $2,187,098 over the last 90 days. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CRUS. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Benchmark lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.57.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

