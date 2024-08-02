Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes $320,000 Position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the fourth quarter valued at about $439,076,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,027,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,265,000. Central Securities Corp increased its holdings in Rayonier by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Central Securities Corp now owns 1,000,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,240,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Rayonier by 108.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 541,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,995,000 after purchasing an additional 282,145 shares during the period. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RYN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Rayonier from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Rayonier in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Rayonier Stock Up 0.3 %

Rayonier stock opened at $30.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Rayonier Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.84 and a twelve month high of $35.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.08.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $168.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.04 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 15.92%. Rayonier’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rayonier Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 101.79%.

Rayonier Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.