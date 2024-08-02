Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes $364,000 Position in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 179,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 217.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 3,098.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the first quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Office Properties Income Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ OPI opened at $2.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.16. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $8.10.

Office Properties Income Trust Announces Dividend

Office Properties Income Trust ( NASDAQ:OPI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $139.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.28 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Office Properties Income Trust will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -2.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on OPI shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised Office Properties Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

OPI is a national REIT focused on owning and leasing high quality office and mixed-use properties in select growth-oriented U.S. markets. As of December 31, 2023, approximately 64% of OPI's revenues were from investment grade rated tenants. OPI owned 152 properties as of December 31, 2023, with approximately 20.5 million square feet located in 30 states and Washington, DC In 2023, OPI was named as an Energy Star® Partner of the Year for the sixth consecutive year.

