Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes Position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Belden by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Belden by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Belden by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Belden by 3.1% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Belden by 33.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Belden from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Belden from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Belden in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Belden in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

Belden Trading Up 8.5 %

NYSE:BDC opened at $100.60 on Friday. Belden Inc. has a one year low of $60.54 and a one year high of $102.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.28.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.19. Belden had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The firm had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Belden Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Belden’s payout ratio is currently 3.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Belden news, EVP Brian Lieser sold 819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $74,741.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,289.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Belden news, EVP Brian Lieser sold 819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $74,741.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,289.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $104,381.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,704 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,219 shares of company stock valued at $986,641. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Belden Profile

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

