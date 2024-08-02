Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes Position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000.
iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF stock opened at $91.74 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.97 and a 200 day moving average of $86.89. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.65 and a fifty-two week high of $98.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.53.
iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Company Profile
iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).
