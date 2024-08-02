Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the first quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 62.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 643 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryder System

In other news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 1,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $181,255.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,588,552.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Sanford J. Hodes sold 3,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.59, for a total transaction of $421,982.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,029,105.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 1,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $181,255.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,588,552.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,129 shares of company stock worth $10,598,226 over the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ryder System Stock Performance

NYSE R opened at $138.45 on Friday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.31 and a 52-week high of $143.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.29.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is presently 36.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on R shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Ryder System from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Ryder System from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.86.

About Ryder System

(Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

Featured Stories

