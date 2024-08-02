Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes Position in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,555 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.11% of Waterstone Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 555.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 1,979.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,327 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,398 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Arnhold LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 62.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waterstone Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WSBF stock opened at $14.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.90 million, a P/E ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.04 and its 200 day moving average is $12.53. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $15.66.

Waterstone Financial Dividend Announcement

Waterstone Financial ( NASDAQ:WSBF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.39 million for the quarter. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 3.71%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. Waterstone Financial’s payout ratio is currently 115.39%.

Waterstone Financial Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

