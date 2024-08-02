Quadrature Capital Ltd Trims Holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Quadrature Capital Ltd trimmed its position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 65.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,959 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,219 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 11,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,554,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,848,000 after purchasing an additional 199,600 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Natixis bought a new position in Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $693,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 46,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares during the period. 95.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Mercury Systems from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Mercury Systems from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mercury Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.86.

Mercury Systems Price Performance

Shares of MRCY opened at $34.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.77 and a 200 day moving average of $29.88. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.31 and a 52-week high of $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.58.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $208.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.03 million. Mercury Systems had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 16.08%. On average, research analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Further Reading

