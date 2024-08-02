Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KWR

Quaker Chemical Price Performance

KWR stock opened at $177.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. Quaker Chemical has a 12-month low of $138.67 and a 12-month high of $221.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $175.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.54.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $469.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.53 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quaker Chemical

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 286 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,057 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 77.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.