QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Shares Down 2.9% After Insider Selling

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $6.27 and last traded at $6.27. 1,612,674 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 9,469,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.46.

Specifically, Director Fritz Prinz sold 25,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total value of $125,723.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 267,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,343.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 45,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $257,207.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,145,821 shares in the company, valued at $6,428,055.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Fritz Prinz sold 25,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total value of $125,723.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 267,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,343.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,070,038 shares of company stock valued at $6,333,595. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on QuantumScape from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on QuantumScape from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.45.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 4.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.13. The company has a quick ratio of 10.38, a current ratio of 8.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 56.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 595.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. 29.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

