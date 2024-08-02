QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Trading Down 1.1% on Insider Selling

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $6.43 and last traded at $6.47. Approximately 1,287,154 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 9,475,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.54.

Specifically, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 222,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $1,463,892.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,283,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,447,713.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mohit Singh sold 173,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $1,219,496.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,196,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,426,211.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 222,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $1,463,892.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,283,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,447,713.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,070,038 shares of company stock valued at $6,333,595. Company insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on QuantumScape from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.45.

QuantumScape Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 4.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 10.38 and a current ratio of 8.66.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 11,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 9,135 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 21,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 4th quarter worth $719,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. 29.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading

