Quebecor (TSE:QBR) Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Quebecor (TSE:QBR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Quebecor in a report released on Wednesday, July 31st. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen forecasts that the company will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter.

Quebecor Stock Performance

Quebecor (TSE:QBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.36 billion.

Quebecor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd.

