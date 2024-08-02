Quent Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,143,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 15,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 124,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,195,000 after acquiring an additional 36,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler Companies raised Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Cfra restated a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.07.

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC opened at $40.31 on Thursday. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $44.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.22 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 10.56%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,291,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $530,145,635.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 998,961,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,085,191,337.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 49,545,245 shares of company stock worth $2,119,252,649 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

