Quent Capital LLC Buys Shares of 5,700 Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Scholastic by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scholastic during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scholastic by 13.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 47,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Scholastic by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. 82.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

Scholastic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SCHL opened at $31.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $884.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.56. Scholastic Co. has a 1-year low of $28.64 and a 1-year high of $45.98.

Scholastic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Scholastic’s payout ratio is 55.17%.

Insider Activity at Scholastic

In other news, EVP Iole Lucchese purchased 1,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,430.46. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,309.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Scholastic news, EVP Iole Lucchese purchased 1,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.49 per share, with a total value of $50,430.46. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,309.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Warwick Peter acquired 1,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.46 per share, for a total transaction of $50,990.04. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 104,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,470.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Scholastic Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children's books, eBooks, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and fair channels, and trade channel.

See Also

